The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, when a car traveling north on Airport Road left the roadway, and appeared to go over an onramp at the intersection with Highway 526.

One person was killed in a single-car crash that ended on Boeing property in Everett early Saturday, according to Everett police.

The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m., when a car traveling north on Airport Road left the roadway, and appeared to go over an onramp at the intersection with Highway 526, said Aaron Snell, an Everett police spokesman.

When officers arrived, the vehicle was on fire on Boeing property and the driver — the only person in the car — was dead, Snell said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, Snell said.

COLLISION: WB SR-526 closed at Airport Rd due to fatal one-car collision that ended on Boeing property. Traffic detectives are investigating. NFI on collision or ETA on reopening. pic.twitter.com/5ZXsTUsE23 — Everett Police (@EverettPolice) November 17, 2018

The crash closed westbound 526 for about two hours early Saturday.