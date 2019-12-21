One person died and an entire apartment building was declared a loss in a fire early Saturday in Federal Way.

Units from South King Fire and Rescue responded to the two-alarm fire in the 3300 block of Southwest 320th Street at about 5 a.m., said battalion Chief Joel Barrett.

The unidentified victim was pulled from an apartment. Crews tried to revive the victim but were unsuccessful, Barrett said.

The 10-unit, two-story building is a total loss, Barrett said. He was unsure how many units were occupied, but all residents were displaced by the fire.

The accidental fire is believed to have started in the victim’s kitchen, Barrett said.