Multiple fire agencies were dispatched to 28400 168 Avenue Southeast at about 9:17 p.m. The fire was quickly extinguished and no other homes were damaged.

Firefighters responding to a mobile home fire in Covington on Wednesday night found a man’s body inside.

The fire at 28400 168th Avenue Southeast was quickly extinguished and no other homes were damaged, authorities said. The fire was reported at 9:17 p.m.

The cause is under investigation, according to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority public information officer Kyle Ohashi.

The body and cause of death will be identified by the King County Medical Examiner, according to Ohashi.

Staff reporter Heidi Groover contributed to this report.