A 20-foot boat hit a fish-farm pen Tuesday night in Port Angeles Harbor, leaving one person dead, according to the Coast Guard.

The recreational boat was carrying four people, and three of them — two adults and a child — survived the crash.

A Coast Guard rescue helicopter crew diverted from training after a person on the boat was spotted trying to give CPR to an “unresponsive individual.” A Coast Guard 45-foot vessel then picked up all four occupants of the boat and took them to a Station Port Angeles pier. One of the injured adults was later declared dead, according to the Port Angeles Police Department.

The salmon pen, operated by Cooke Aquaculture Pacific, was not in use at the time of the crash, and the cause is under investigation by the Clallam County Marine Unit and the Port Angeles Police Department.