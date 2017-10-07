A car lost control, spun around, crossed lanes of traffic, hit the end of a guardrail and overturned.

A Federal Way man died and three people were injured Saturday when their car lost control on Interstate 5 in SeaTac.

The car they were riding in was heading north near South 188th Street at around 11:45 a.m. when it lost control, spun around, crossed lanes of traffic, hit the end of a guardrail and overturned, landing in an embankment, according to the Washington State Patrol. The 26-year-old man died at the scene. The State Patrol has not released his name.

It said one woman and two men where taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.

The State Patrol’s statement to the media said drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.