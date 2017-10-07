A car lost control, spun around, crossed lanes of traffic, hit the end of a guardrail and overturned.
A Federal Way man died and three people were injured Saturday when their car lost control on Interstate 5 in SeaTac.
The car they were riding in was heading north near South 188th Street at around 11:45 a.m. when it lost control, spun around, crossed lanes of traffic, hit the end of a guardrail and overturned, landing in an embankment, according to the Washington State Patrol. The 26-year-old man died at the scene. The State Patrol has not released his name.
It said one woman and two men where taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.
The State Patrol’s statement to the media said drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
Most Read Stories
- What it’s like to buy and sell a house in Seattle’s craziest-ever market
- Seattle could spend a bundle defending itself, Kshama Sawant, in defamation suits WATCH
- Workers at Federal Way Denny's 'no longer employed' after black customers reportedly were asked to pay before eating
- Edmonds woman who told date she was serial killer and wanted to eat his heart gets 18 years
- Longtime morning host Mitch Levy says he has parted ways with KJR after prostitution arrest
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.