A masonry column collapsed on the Lewis & Clark College campus Monday night, killing one 19-year-old man and injuring two 18-year-old women, according to the Portland Fire & Rescue Bureau.

Investigators learned six people were laying evenly among three hammocks that were attached to four free-standing columns on the campus when one column fell inward toward the students, according to Portland Fire spokesperson Terry Foster. The free-standing columns were situated in a Z-formation, and two students were in each of the three hammocks, Foster said.

Fire and ambulance crews were called to the campus shortly after 8:15 p.m. on reports of multiple people injured due to a collapsed brick column.

Three ambulances, three fire apparatus and Portland police responded to the southwest Portland college campus.

AMR ambulance paramedics were first on the scene and confirmed that a 19-year-old was deceased.

The 19-year-old man was not pinned under a column but appeared to have been struck by the column that fell, Foster said. The column was about nine to 10 feet tall, and 20 inches by 20 inches in width, he said.

One 18-year-old suffered injuries to her arm, and the other 18-year-old injured sustained abdominal injuries, according to the fire bureau.

Both 18-year-old women were taken to OHSU for treatment. Foster said he suspected all three teenagers were college students but could not confirm.

Monday was the first day of classes at Lewis & Clark College.

No other information was immediately available Monday night.