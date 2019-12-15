A man was killed and two other people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Shoreline that occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

The crash occurred on Northeast 175th Street, at the underpass beneath Interstate 5, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The man who died at the scene was in his 50s to 60s, according to the Shoreline Fire Department. A woman in her 50s to 60s, who was the passenger in his car, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. A man whose injuries were not believed to be life-threatening was also taken to a hospital.

Mulitple vehicle collision under the 175th St overpass of I-5 called in at 5:11pm. 1 male in his 50’s/60’s was deceased. 1 female in her 50’s/60’s taken by medics to Harborview in critical condition. One male unknown age with non- life threatening to local hospital with Aid Car. — ShorelineFire (@ShorelineFire) December 16, 2019