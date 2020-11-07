One man was killed and another injured Saturday afternoon when a ladder they were working on struck a power line at a church in Seattle’s Madrona neighborhood.

The two men were apparently doing some work at Madrona Grace Presbyterian Church in the 800 block of 32nd Avenue, said David Cuerpo, a spokesperson for the Seattle Fire Department.

A man in his mid-50s, who was holding the ladder, died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by Seattle Fire crews, Cuerpo said. The 27-year-old man who was on the ladder was treated and taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Because the accident occurred in a work setting, it will be investigated by the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries, Cuerpo said.