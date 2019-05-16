A woman in her 50s died in Lynnwood Thursday night after being struck by a driver who then crashed into a nearby garage, injuring a man inside, according to Lynnwood police.

The woman was crossing the street in the 4600 block of 188th Street Southwest around 6:15 p.m. when the driver struck her, according to a statement from the Lynnwood Police Department.

The driver carried the woman’s body on her car as she continued driving for two blocks, then hit the garage of a house, said Deputy Chief Jim Nelson. The car partially broke through a wall of the garage, knocking over shelving.

A man in his 60s who was in the garage was injured and taken to the hospital. It’s not clear if he was hit by the car or by items in the garage that were thrown during the crash, Nelson said.

The driver, a woman in her mid-20s, was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police are investigating the collision.