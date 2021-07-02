One person was killed and another was critically injured after becoming trapped underneath a light-rail train near Columbia City on Friday evening, Seattle fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Alaska Street just before 6:30 p.m., according to the Seattle Fire Department. They quickly freed both people, though one died at the scene.

The other person was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said officers also responded to the scene, but did not have any further details about what led to the incident.

Sound Transit did not immediately respond to a request for comment. No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.