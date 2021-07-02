A light-rail train struck and killed two pedestrians near the Columbia City Link station Friday evening, Seattle fire and transit officials said.

Firefighters responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Alaska Street just before 6:30 p.m., according to the Seattle Fire Department. They quickly freed both people, though one of them, a 76-year-old woman, died at the scene, according to Seattle police.

The other, a 66-year-old man, was taken in critical condition to Harborview Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Sound Transit spokesperson Geoff Patrick added that the people were crossing South Alaska Street near the north end of the Link station against the traffic signals when they were hit by a southbound train.

The train was removed from the track and taken to Sound Transit headquarters for review, he said.

The Columbia City station will reopen later Friday evening.