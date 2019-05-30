One climber died and two others were injured at Mount Rainier after a group got caught in a rockfall on its way to the summit, according to the National Park Service.

The rocks fell Wednesday night where six climbers were camping at 10,400 feet along Liberty Ridge, a route known for being treacherous. Park rangers received a call around 8 p.m. reporting the rockfall.

They responded in a helicopter Thursday morning and took the most seriously injured climber to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to a statement from the Park Service. He was in serious condition Thursday night, according to hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg.

A second injured climber was taken to Arbor Health in Morton around 2:30 p.m., and the dead climber was taken to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office, which will release the person’s identity.

The three other climbers, who were not injured, were flown off the mountain shortly before 5 p.m.

Twenty-four rangers from Mount Rainier National Park responded to the emergency.

Liberty Ridge is one of the more challenging and deadly routes to the summit of Mount Rainier. In 2014, two guides and four climbers died after falling more than 3,000 feet.

Climbers typically make final camp at Thumb Rock, which is at about 10,760 feet, before embarking on a steep final stretch, which has more risks of falling rock, snow and ice.

Seattle Times reporter Hal Berton contributed to this report.