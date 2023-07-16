He uncovered 200 headstones. She was searching for remnants about her great-grandmother’s life. This documentary unearths buried stories of WA's abandoned mental hospital.

Carrie Davidson has chased after every scrap of information about her great-grandmother’s life, searching for a missing piece of her family legacy.

She’s negotiated with Canadian archivists, consulted a lawyer on how to obtain 100-year-old court records and even hired a medium to divine the grave’s location.

But it wasn’t until she found a death record on a genealogy website that she discovered Northern State Hospital, the now-shuttered Washington mental institution in a small farming town at the base of the Cascade Mountains.

What Carrie learned about her great-grandmother is a window into the complex legacy of Northern State Hospital, which closed 50 years ago.

Explore the full project: https://st.news/northernstate