He uncovered 200 headstones. She was searching for remnants about her great-grandmother’s life. This documentary unearths buried stories of WA's abandoned mental hospital.
Carrie Davidson has chased after every scrap of information about her great-grandmother’s life, searching for a missing piece of her family legacy.
She’s negotiated with Canadian archivists, consulted a lawyer on how to obtain 100-year-old court records and even hired a medium to divine the grave’s location.
But it wasn’t until she found a death record on a genealogy website that she discovered Northern State Hospital, the now-shuttered Washington mental institution in a small farming town at the base of the Cascade Mountains.
What Carrie learned about her great-grandmother is a window into the complex legacy of Northern State Hospital, which closed 50 years ago.
Explore the full project: https://st.news/northernstate
