The tall ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain were in Kirkland last week. They’re in Olympia through Monday and then will head down the Washington coast and on to Oregon and California, making stops along the way.
The tall ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain were in Kirkland last week. They’re in Olympia through Monday and then will head down the Washington coast and on to Oregon and California, making stops along the way.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.