The fest runs through April 30, but might be extended due to this month’s unpredictable weather.
Visitors from all over the world make the journey to the annual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, and stand in awe (sometimes in mud) at the sight of so many brilliant blooms. The weather is supposed to be more springlike next week (April 23), so why not beat the weekend crowds and slip out to take a look?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.