Eighteen display gardens presented by the region’s top landscape and design professionals greet you as the 30th annual Northwest Flower & Garden Festival begins Wednesday and runs through Sunday at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle.
Eighteen display gardens presented by the region’s top landscape and design professionals greet you as the 30th annual Northwest Flower & Garden Festival begins Wednesday and runs through Sunday at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.