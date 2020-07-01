Photo & Video Photos: Seattle police clear CHOP on Wednesday Originally published July 1, 2020 at 6:36 amUpdated July 1, 2020 at 8:45 am Photos: Seattle police clear CHOP on WednesdayBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Scenes from CHOP, Tuesday, June 30 Photos: Scenes from CHOP, Tuesday, June 30 Photos: Distancing and disinfection mark world’s return to travel, gambling, movies and more Related Stories Photos from Tuesday: Cleaning, traveling and worshipping as more venture out after coronavirus lockdowns Locked down or loosened up, world faces another day in the pandemic, June 29, 2020 Share story By Colin Diltz Seattle Times photo production Photos from Tuesday: Cleaning, traveling and worshipping as more venture out after coronavirus lockdowns June 30, 2020 Locked down or loosened up, world faces another day in the pandemic, June 29, 2020 June 29, 2020 Photos: Scenes from CHOP, Monday, June 29 June 29, 2020 Seattle’s Monorail: The future and past of a burgeoning city June 28, 2020 Photos: Scenes from CHOP, Tuesday, June 30 Photos: Scenes from CHOP, Tuesday, June 30 Photos: Distancing and disinfection mark world’s return to travel, gambling, movies and more Colin Diltz: 206-464-2047 or cdiltz@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @colindiltz.