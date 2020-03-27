Photography Wings aloft near Mount Vernon Originally published March 27, 2020 at 6:10 pm Wings aloft near Mount VernonBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos of the day, March 27: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic The face of resilience on a Capitol Hill storefront in Seattle Photos: As coronavirus spreads, people around the globe hunker down — or venture out nervously Related Stories Reader’s Lens | Soaking up a socially distanced sunset Photos: What’s an essential business in the time of coronavirus? Share story By Mike Siegel Seattle Times staff photographer Mike Siegel: msiegel@seattletimes.com.