Naomi Katz, who hadn't made it to a Rosh Hashanah service, gets some mobile shofar outreach from Rabbi Avi Herbstman on Monday in northeast Seattle. Katz was coming home from work and Herbstman was walking with his children before services at his synagogue Congregation Shaarei Tefilah Lubavitch, and ready to read the blessings and sound the shofar for Jews who had yet to hear it since the Hebrew new year of 5779 turned at sundown on Sunday. "(The shofar) has the power to awaken your soul and bring you home," said Herbstman. Rosh Hashanah concludes Tuesday evening. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times)

Originally published September 10, 2018 at 9:06 pm
Updated September 10, 2018 at 9:23 pm

By Ken Lambert
The Seattle Times
