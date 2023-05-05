What does it mean to be a Kraken fan? Do you have a Davy Jones hat festooned with tentacles? Do you carry a stuffed Buoy around the arena that is almost as big as you are? How about a hand-crocheted squid hat? Is your wig an extravagant shade of blue? How about a mini octopus on your shoulder? Are you the first in line for every game? Surely you have the stuffed hand tentacle.

If you seem to be seeing a LOT of Kraken gear around the city, you are not alone. Even before the NHL team in Seattle played a game, the blue Kraken “S” started showing up on cars and hats. And now that the team is in the playoffs, it seems you can’t go anywhere without seeing a jersey, a beanie or even dogs wearing Kraken sweaters.

Seattle is now a hockey town.

In only their second year of existence, the Kraken have not only made the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they have dethroned the defending champs, the Colorado Avalanche, and are now in a heated battle with the Dallas Stars.

Game 3 comes back to Seattle on Sunday night and Climate Pledge Arena is sure to be rocking and rolling.