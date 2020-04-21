Download these images from Seattle Times photographers to use as backgrounds in video conference calls.

Are you suddenly stuck in video conference calls all day? Are you tired of showing the inside of your home to co-workers? Are you envious of the backgrounds your co-workers are using? Are you longing for a background of your own to help pretend that we’re back in normal times again?

We’re here to help.

The Seattle Times photography staff has combed through our archives and picked out a selection of photos you can use as backgrounds for your video conference calls. These are optimized for Zoom calls, but will work on other services as well. Click on any image to download it to your computer, then upload into your video conferencing software.

Once you’ve uploaded a background, be sure to check out our tips on how to look good on Zoom. You’ll be a video call pro in no time.

And, if you’d like to purchase any of these photos to hang in your home office or elsewhere, you can order prints from our company store.