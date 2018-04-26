Seattle Times reader Linda Enkema captured dissipating fog over Lake Washington with her camera.

Photographer: Linda Enkema

Photo taken: April 19, 2018, in Bellevue

Photographer’s description: “Heavy fog slowly lifted this morning, revealing the western view bit by bit but remaining dense over Lake Washington. With my Canon 7D and a 100-400 lens, I was able to capture a few evergreens puncturing the dense haze in the foreground with Seattle emerging in the distance.”

Critique: “The crisp skyline and snow-capped mountains nicely balance the fog and hazy trees. Try cropping the bottom row of trees and the left side of the photo to make the skyline and mountains bigger in the frame.”

