At 10 a.m. Monday, flags will be planted at each upright grave marker in the Evergreen Washelli Cemetery memorial section, which runs along Aurora Avenue, with a service following at 11.
Advertising
At 10 a.m. Monday, flags will be planted at each upright grave marker in the Evergreen Washelli Cemetery memorial section, which runs along Aurora Avenue, with a service following at 11.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.