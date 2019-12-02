PhotographySeahawksSports Seahawks clash with Vikings on MNF Originally published December 2, 2019 at 4:16 pmUpdated December 2, 2019 at 4:50 pm Seahawks clash with Vikings on MNFBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Seattle’s Westlake Park tree lights up for the holidays Operation School Bell helps schoolkids gear up Photos: Seahawks beat the Falcons on the road, 27-20 Related Stories The Teddy Bear Suite is back, and cozy as ever Macy’s Holiday Parade: A bittersweet year for the seasonal Seattle spectacle Share story By Dean Rutz, Mike Siegel and Andy Bao Related Stories The Teddy Bear Suite is back, and cozy as ever December 1, 2019 Macy’s Holiday Parade: A bittersweet year for the seasonal Seattle spectacle November 29, 2019 Reader’s Lens | Peer through a blanket of fog for a peep at this ghostly ship November 27, 2019 Want to own a chunk of the Alaskan Way Viaduct? There’s still time to get one November 25, 2019 More Photo Galleries Seattle’s Westlake Park tree lights up for the holidays Operation School Bell helps schoolkids gear up Photos: Seahawks beat the Falcons on the road, 27-20 Dean Rutz: drutz@seattletimes.com.Mike Siegel: msiegel@seattletimes.com.Andy Bao