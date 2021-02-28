Congregants of Bikur Cholim Machzikay Hadath synagogue in the Seward Park neighborhood of Seattle celebrated Shushan Purim Sunday.

Atop a stunning white horse, in regal robes and a plastic crown, Ari Hoffman set the scene as a majestic Mordechai.

“This is what you do for somebody the king wants to honor!” proclaimed Rabbi Rafi Mollot as he led the horse, Avatar, a male Lusitano from Dreamland Ponies, toward a small crowd of children.

Purim is a Jewish holiday that celebrates the saving of their people from a threatened genocide at the hands of an ancient Persian leader, Haman.

“One of the themes of the holiday is opposites,” said Hoffman, who is a board member and youth programs director at Bikur Cholim Machzikay Hadath. Because of that, he said, he got to play the good guy for a change.

Hoffman said he attended a family birthday party with the Dreamland Ponies and thought they would be a great way to celebrate the holiday, which is known for fun and games, in an outdoor and socially distant manner.

To find out more about Bikur Cholim Machzikay Hadath, visit their website at https://bcmhseattle.org/ and for more information about Dreamland Ponies, check them out at https://www.dreamlandponies.com/.