Thomas Family Farm in Snohomish offers fall family fun during the day and creepy delights at night.

People head to Thomas Family Farm in Snohomish for traditional autumn fun including a pumpkin patch, cow train, corn maze and more. After dark — and not for the faint of heart — it becomes “Nightmare on 9” (named for its location off Highway 9) and features a haunted house, haunted trail, zombie paintball and a chance to navigate the corn maze in the dark. Details: www.thomasfamilyfarm.com