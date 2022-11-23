This Seattle holiday tradition was on hold during the pandemic, but the colorful, intricate creations are back in the lobby of the Sheraton Grand Seattle.

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the 28th annual Gingerbread Village at the Sheraton Grand Seattle is back. This popular holiday attraction features large-scale, detailed creations designed by local architecture firms, with the help of Sheraton pastry chefs and young “elves.”

Admission is free, but donations are suggested and benefit Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Northwest Chapter. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, through Jan. 1, 2023.