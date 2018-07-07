The seventh annual festival celebrated Polish culture and traditions and 100 years of Poland's independence.

The seventh annual Polish Festival at Seattle Center began with a parade near Fisher Pavilion to the Armory.

Performers were led by Grand Marshal Andre Mroz, closely followed by singers and dancers. Mroz wore a Polish coal miner’s uniform reserved for special occasions — “holy days” — as he held aloft the red-and-white flag of Poland.

They marched in the front doors of the Armory past a long table of the country’s baked goods, and past a table of archival materials from community members who fought for Poland’s freedom more than three-and-a-half decades ago.

They marched past World War II exhibits honoring Polish pilots and the country’s role in the war. On stage, the opening ceremony began with the U.S. national anthem and the Polish national anthem.

The celebration of culture and traditions continued with exhibits upstairs, crafts and a vodka tasting. There was Polish beer in the beer garden. The festival also marks the 100th anniversary of the Seattle Polish Home Association.