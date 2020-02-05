Local NewsPhoto & VideoPhotography Photos: Soggy Seattle still soaked Originally published February 5, 2020 at 8:27 pm Photos: Soggy Seattle still soakedBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Sunny skies in Seattle Rubber ducky, you’re the one Photos | On the Red Carpet at the 2020 Grammy awards Related Stories Reader’s Lens | The view from atop Mount Si makes for a great birthday Bird bath at Federal Way’s Steel Lake Share story By Alan Berner, Steve Ringman and Greg Gilbert Related Stories Reader’s Lens | The view from atop Mount Si makes for a great birthday February 4, 2020 Bird bath at Federal Way’s Steel Lake February 3, 2020 Out for a drive on ladybug lane February 3, 2020 Rare light show for rainy January January 30, 2020 More Photo Galleries Sunny skies in Seattle Rubber ducky, you’re the one Photos | On the Red Carpet at the 2020 Grammy awards Alan BernerSteve Ringman: sringman@seattletimes.com.Greg Gilbert: ggilbert@seattletimes.com.