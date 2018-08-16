Over the summer, 60 kids and teens have been working with local professional artists crafting the 2018 Teen Summer Musical, “Cinderella, A Love Story with the Sound of Motown” at the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute.

The sounds of Motown are ringing out all weekend at Benaroya Hall in downtown Seattle.

Over the summer, 60 kids and teens have been working with local professional artists crafting the 2018 Teen Summer Musical, “Cinderella, A Love Story With the Sound of Motown” at the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute.

The show opened Thursday at Benaroya Hall and runs through the weekend, with the final show Sunday.

Dress rehearsal Thursday morning came on the day that the queen of soul, Aretha Franklin, died in Detroit at age 76. The cast performs her song “Think” as part of the production.

“It does feel different to sing that song now,” said music director Michelle Lang. “Now we’re actually depending on the youth to carry on that music.”

“The best we can do is to do it in a way that honors our artistic forefathers and foremothers,” she said.

Choosing a Motown soundtrack for the show meant pleasing the purists, said band director Cedric P. Thomas II, and striking what he called “the balance between being pure and creative.”

Stage manager De’nea Simone said the power of the story of Cinderella, of love transcending class, moves her. “Just that a simple girl and a guy, two people from two different sides of the tracks, can come together and enjoy what each other has to bring.”

The Teen Summer Musical is also produced with Seattle Parks and Recreation, the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture and the Atlantic Street Center. For more information and for tickets, visit: http://bit.ly/buycinderellatickets