The Star Legend, a Windstar Cruises vessel, is believed to be the largest cruise ship ever to transit the Ballard Locks and the century-old Lake Washington Ship Canal. It did so on Wednesday, then sailed on to Lake Union. The Star Legend carries 212 passengers and 153 crew and is 440 feet long with a beam of 63 feet. The ship had about 8 feet to spare on each side as it entered the Ballard Locks. It weighs 9,975 gross registered tons and has six passenger decks.