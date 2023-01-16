The Seattle Steamrats is a steampunk group that embraces science fiction and the Victorian era where steam was the main source of energy.

Dressed in Victorian retro and techno clothing, local steampunk group, the Seattle Steamrats, met at the old Georgetown Steam Plant on Saturday to explore the defunct industrial machinery and take fun photos.

According to Wikipedia, “Steampunk is a subgenre of science fiction that incorporates retrofuturistic technology and aesthetics inspired by 19th-century industrial steam-powered machinery. Steampunk works are often set in an alternative history of the Victorian era or the American “Wild West”, where steam power remains in mainstream use, or in a fantasy world that similarly employs steam power.”

“We enjoy dressing up for what we think the Victorian era of now would’ve been,” says Michelle Bartell.

“It’s like stepping back in time visiting an old buildings like this,” says Marilu May.

The Georgetown Steam Plant was built by the Seattle Electric Co. on the Duwamish River in 1906-1907 and is now a National Historic Landmark. It was used to provide electricity to the growing city, particularly powering the electric trolley car system according to the Seattle City Light website. The plant’s two vertical Curtis turbines are the only ones left in the world and they “helped establish the steam turbine as capable of producing large amounts of power more cheaply and efficiently than other generators at the time.” As hydropower replaced steam in the 1920s the plant last produced electricity in 1953. It was decommissioned in 1972.

The Georgetown Steam Plant is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every second Saturday of the month and has free public tours led by volunteers at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. For more information about its history visit: https://www.seattle.gov/city-light/in-the-community/tours-recreation-and-education/georgetown-steam-plant

For upcoming Steampunk events visit the Seattle Steamrats Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/seattlesteamrats

New members are welcome. “We don’t point fingers if you’re not dressed right,” says Bartell.