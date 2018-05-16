Thousands of honey bees were lifted from ground level at 811 Fifth Ave. in Seattle to the roof of The Sanctuary downtown. The bees are part of an apiary that is home to 200,000 Carniolan bees, whose honey will be used in recipes at The Sanctuary.
Thousands of honey bees and four queens took flight from ground level at 811 5th Ave. to the roof of The Sanctuary event space, formerly the First United Methodist Church, in downtown Seattle. From their lofty perch, the bees will search for pollen and produce as much as 50 pounds of honey per hive, which Sanctuary executive chef Gavin Stephenson plans to use in recipes. Now, that’s locally sourced!
