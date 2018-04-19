The thatched-roof project in the African Village replaces the original roof installed in 2001. The village will reopen sometime in May.

By
The Seattle Times

Twenty-five hundred bundles of grass, “the oldest roofing known,” are being installed on the African Village structure at Woodland Park Zoo, says Val Deer, owner of A.C.E. Thatch & Bamboo of McComb, Mississippi, the company doing the work.

Seattle Times staff