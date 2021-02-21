Photography Against the wind Originally published February 21, 2021 at 2:18 pm Updated February 21, 2021 at 2:18 pm A foilboard pilot turns his wing as he cuts back into a blustery wind off of Magnuson Park in Seattle on Friday. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times) Share story By Steve Ringman Seattle Times staff photographer Steve Ringman: sringman@seattletimes.com. View Comments Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. View subscription offers here. For more information, visit our FAQ's. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.