Photography Admiring the foliage on a crisp fall day Originally published October 15, 2021 at 5:50 pm Updated October 15, 2021 at 5:50 pm Show caption Share story By Ellen Banner Ellen Banner View Comments Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. View subscription offers here. For more information, visit our FAQ's. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.