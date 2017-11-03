The snow in the Seattle area Friday was a timely reminder that this winter wants to get going sooner rather than later.
Snow has been falling on the Summit at Snoqualmie since early October, which is unusual, said Guy Lawrence, marketing director at Snoqualmie. The slopes usually open in early December, but Lawrence expects they’ll open around Thanksgiving this year.
“The activity of the weather seems like it’s gearing up for the earlier side of things,” he said.
The wintry weather will likely be short-lived in the Puget Sound region, however. The National Weather Service forecasts warmer temperatures and rain by the middle of next week.
