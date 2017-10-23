Local NewsPhoto & Video Opera costume sale: Looking for Brünnhilde in all of us Originally published October 23, 2017 at 7:27 pm Meg Vermilion puts her hat back on while trying on a dress from the traditional and folk section during a costume sale at Seattle Opera on Saturday in Seattle. Sale items were from past Seattle Opera productions and included capes, overcoats, gowns, petticoats and corsets, hats, shoes and stage armor. The pieces were from productions of “Carmen” “War and Peace,” “Aida,” “Tristan and Isolde,” “Ballad of Baby Doe”, “Norma,” “The Ring” and others. (Courtney Pedroza/The Seattle Times) The Seattle Opera was selling its costumes from past productions Saturday in Seattle. Share story By Seattle Times staff The Seattle Times Seattle Times staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryA ‘Thriller’ of a day at the Ballard Locks
