This waterfront park has plenty of space to stretch your legs, and plenty of opportunities to see wildlife.
Red-winged blackbirds, great blue herons and swans are among the winter wildlife on view at Juanita Bay Park, 2201 Market St. in Kirkland. The 144-acre park has interpretive signs, paved trails, and boardwalks over wetland areas.
In addition, Eastside Audubon offers guided birding walks.
