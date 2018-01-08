This waterfront park has plenty of space to stretch your legs, and plenty of opportunities to see wildlife.

By
The Seattle Times

Red-winged blackbirds, great blue herons and swans are among the winter wildlife on view at Juanita Bay Park, 2201 Market St. in Kirkland. The 144-acre park has interpretive signs, paved trails, and boardwalks over wetland areas.

In addition, Eastside Audubon offers guided birding walks.

