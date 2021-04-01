UW is asking visitors to stay distanced and not congregate in groups due to COVID-19. Better yet, catch the cherry blossoms on the live stream or in your local parks.

Seattle’s cherry blossoms got the memo about spring. The trees are blossoming all pretty and pink and white in parks and neighborhoods around town.

Admiring cherry blossoms on the Quad at the University of Washington is a springtime salve for many Seattleites, but UW is asking visitors to stay distanced and not congregate in groups due to COVID-19. Better yet, catch the bloom on the live stream or in your local parks.