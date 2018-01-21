Panel discussions, self-defense training and “Islam 101” classes are among the ways Womxn Act on Seattle followed up on the women’s march.

Womxn Act on Seattle, a day of action to maintain the momentum of the women’s march, took over “hubs” in Seattle and on the Eastside on Sunday. The three main components of the events were panel discussions, conversations and trainings meant to center marginalized voices, as well as voter registration and collecting goods for charities at each hub.

To watch a replay of the Seattle Channel’s livestream of the Womxn + Power Seattle panel discussion at City Hall, click here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6DLYsrmWzyU

To learn more about the events, visit Seattle Womxn Marching Forward: http://www.seattlewomxnmarchingforward.org/