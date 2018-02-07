Work continues on the Space Needle’s observation deck and restaurant.

The scaffolding Josh Jagger is working on here is there to assist the workers installing 11-foot glass panels around the Space Needle’s observation deck, replacing the old cagelike enclosure. The deck remains open during the renovation, but parts of it might be cordoned off at times. The $100 million privately funded upgrade of the landmark, built in 1962, will also include installation of a glass floor in SkyCity, the Needle’s rotating restaurant. That addition will make it the first rotating glass-floor restaurant in the world once it reopens, according to staff.