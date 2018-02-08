Local NewsPhoto & Video Good weather brings out soccer fan Originally published February 8, 2018 at 6:24 pm Updated February 8, 2018 at 9:51 pm Desmond Desierto, 9, practices his soccer skills Sunday at Seacrest Park overlooking Seattle’s skyline. (Courtney Pedroza/The Seattle Times) A break from rain means it’s time to work on soccer skills. Share story By Courtney Pedroza Seattle Times staff photographer Courtney Pedroza View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryNoah Dickerson was the only bright spot for UW Huskies on a night when nothing went right offensively Previous StoryHighflying work at the Space Needle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.