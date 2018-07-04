The Seafair Summer Fourth fireworks show over Lake Union capped a day of music, food, beer gardens and kids play at Gas Works Park

The Seafair Summer Fourth fireworks show over Lake Union, as always, drew the area’s biggest holiday crowds.

With hundreds of white strobes across the surface of Lake Union and firework displays synchronized to music and soaring up to 1,000 feet, the display capped a day of music, food, beer gardens and kids play at Gas Works Park.