Capable of carrying 42 passengers, the 50-foot-long boat takes people on one-hour tours every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through August, then Sunday-only the rest of the year.

It looks like a Mosquito Fleet boat and sails like one. It’s docked in Seattle’s Lake Union next to the last operational member of the Mosquito Fleet, the Virginia V.

That fleet — ships so numerous they were said to resemble a swarm of mosquitoes — steamed their way around Puget Sound until the late 1930s.

Larry Kezner, owner and captain of the Fremont Avenue, points out that his steel-hulled boat was built in Escanaba, Michigan, in 1985.

It was designed to carry passengers out of Cleveland on rivers and lakes.

But a hole in the bottom changed that. It rusted out.

Kezner bought it and had it trucked home to Seattle.

Capable of carrying 42 passengers, the 50-foot-long boat takes people on one-hour tours every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through August, then Sunday-only the rest of the year.

Between endless tracks of the Beach Boys — he was “trying to encourage the sun to come out” — the captain points out notable sights along shore and whatever appeals to him as the Fremont Avenue cruises at 5 to 6 knots.

For more information, visit seattleferryservice.com