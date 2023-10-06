Editor’s Note: The following is an edited excerpt from the foreword of “Salmon, Cedar, Rock & Rain,” a new book about the Olympic Peninsula, written by Tim McNulty, with contributions from Wendy Sampson, Loni Grinnell-Greninger, Gary Morishima, Maria Parker Pascua, Francine Swift, Jamie R. Valadez, Lynda V. Mapes, Fawn Sharp and David Guterson. Read more from the book here.

I PLAN ON getting to the territory of this book, but first, bear with me and take a look at your right hand, palm down. You’ll notice, among other things, that your thumb appears distant from your other fingers, which all point north, so to speak, and extend in parallel. Aloof and awry, rooted in the west and rotated out, your thumb looks isolated, solitary, peninsular.

Florida, which you can easily see in your mind’s eye as a thumb, is obviously peninsular. By comparison, the peninsula of interest in this book — the Olympic Peninsula in Washington state — is vague on a map, easy to miss.

Maps, though, can be misleading. A common one depicts the contiguous United States as if it were divorced from Canada, Mexico and both adjoining oceans, none of which are represented. This allows viewers to focus their attention on the names and positions of the states (Alaska and Hawaii are marooned in sidebars), but it also encourages a false view of reality. No, Maine is not a peninsula. In fact, it’s the opposite — Maine is surrounded on three sides by land. Meanwhile, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula suffers the opposite fate in map depictions by nearly butting up against Canada. In the first case, something that isn’t a peninsula appears to be one; in the second, something that is gets lost.

Take in your right hand again. This time, bend your fingers until only the parts where rings are worn show. You can even bend your thumb a little if you want, giving it a more northward cast. The shape you’re looking at now is loosely akin to that of the state of Washington. That V-shaped gap between your thumb and the bulk of your hand represents the gap between the Olympic Peninsula and the rest of the state. This gap is rarely clear on maps. It looks trivial. Scale obscures its meaning. Your right hand in silhouette, arranged as prescribed, does a better job of telling you about the distance between the Olympic Peninsula and everything else.

There is, at best, only a modest literature of the Olympic Peninsula, by which I mean, in this case, a literature that allows for the contemplation of qualities peculiar to it. Its urtext, maybe, emerged in 1955 — a wide-ranging, informal and anecdotal history written by a journalist named Murray Morgan. Morgan’s title, “The Last Wilderness,” is both apt and telling because this quality of “last,” or of the end of something, doggedly adheres to the Olympic Peninsula, and not just because it’s land’s end in the Pacific Northwest. Equally salient, I think, is that when Morgan wrote, swaths of the peninsula still hung on as “wilderness” — a notion that ignores its most enduring inhabitants — whereas the rest of the country’s was gone and missed.

By the early 1990s, when William Dietrich’s “The Final Forest” limned the battle between loggers and environmentalists over the last of the peninsula’s old-growth trees, a lot had changed, but as Dietrich’s title suggests, an aura of finality still clung to the place.

The same holds today, three decades later. Lose this, the Olympic Peninsula continues to suggest, and something’s finished.