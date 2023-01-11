Photographer: Ty Kent

Photo taken: Nov. 17, 2022, at Fairy Falls, Corbett, Ore.

Photographer’s description: “I was exploring some of the magic of the Columbia River Gorge. On this particular morning, I walked the loop from Multnomah Falls to Wahkeena Falls and back. Being midweek and early morning, I saw a mere four people and one dog. At Fairy Falls, I chose to place my tripod inches from the water and added a 2 Stop VND (variable neutral density) filter. Sony A1 with 16-35mm lens at 16mm. ”

Critique: “Some photos are pictures of a subject. This photo places us in the subject, at least as much as we can be without venturing into the falls themselves. I love the cinematic moodiness of this picture, as well as its symmetry and the cool juxtaposition of the lush green life above and the fallen foliage below. Well done, and thanks for sharing!”

