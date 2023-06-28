Photographer: Tim Reagan

Photo taken: April 3, at Union Bay Natural Area in Seattle

Photographer’s description: “I was wandering around the fields at the Union Bay Natural Area in Seattle and saw three great blue herons flying around looking for a snack. The moon was visible in the sky, even though it was daylight. I was not in a great position to capture the trio, but one of them flew by, and I was able to grab three quick shots; the last shot of the sequence luckily had the bird’s head just entering the image of the full(ish) moon. For some reason, Frank Sinatra’s song kept running through my head all day. Sometimes it’s just a matter of being in the right place at the right time with a camera and telephoto lens. Photo was shot with my Sony a7 III body, and 100-400GM telephoto lens — ISO 1000, f5.6, 1/6400 second.”

Critique: “Right place at the right time, indeed! This is marvelous. You had the right gear at the ready to make a really nice image. I love the composition with the heron stretched in flight and the moon framing its head like a halo or astronaut helmet. I also like how you left some vertical space to give us a good sense of being in the sky. Bravo, and thanks for sharing!”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens selections. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at www.seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in January.