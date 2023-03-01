Photographer: Elston Hill
Photo taken: Dec. 2, 2022, at Arboretum Waterfront Trail in Seattle
Photographer’s description: “The pontoon bridge on the Arboretum Waterfront Trail is an amazing place. The water is teeming with fish. Otters and cormorants are constantly fishing here, just a stone’s throw from the 520 highway. This otter made our morning magical with its breakfast of a fish. Canon R3 with RF 600 with 1.4 extender.”
Critique: “Way to put yourself in position to make an interesting image. The light is lovely — for everyone except, probably, the fish. The eyes-closed, nostrils-flared, mouth-agape action is framed quite nicely by the ripples — the lazy ones in the background as well as the somewhat frothier foreground. Well done, and thanks for thinking (again) of Reader’s Lens!”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens selections. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at www.seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in January.
