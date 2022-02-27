BEFORE I HEADED off to college (where I’d become the first in my family to attend, and graduate), my parents purchased a Royal Futura 800 portable typewriter for me.

They were thinking pre-med. A doctor down the road. I had the physician’s handwriting, barely legible on prescriptions. Typing on the Royal would bring clarity.

Instead, it led to my first degree in philosophy.

My dear mother, Alice, asked, “Philosophy? What’s that good for?”

Plenty of typed class assignments.

The machine is two-tone gray with an imitation leather case. Push the red Royal logo on the front, and the lid opens.

I’d taken a summer-school typing session at Hadley Tech High in St. Louis. Y.A. Yowell was the instructor. The room was hot. The windows open. It’s summer in the city.

We’d type, “The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.” That line contains all 26 letters in the English alphabet.

We’d memorize the top line of keys: QWERTYUIOP.

No idea why, but QWERTY is a word based on the design on the Sholes and Glidden typewriter — the first six keys on the top row. The machine went on the market in 1874. If you find one in a thrift shop, buy it. One recently sold for more than $20,000.

By the end of that summer, my fingers were flying, and it wasn’t necessary to look at any of the letter keys. Just like on my current MacBook Pro laptop.

Except when you’re done typing on paper, it’s printed. You’re not in the ink-purchasing business, as I was with my Epson printer.

I still have that Royal Futura typewriter, and many of the keys stick. It needs a good tuneup and cleaning from Bremerton Office Machine Company.

In 2014, I had the good fortune of photographing Bob Montgomery. Seattle Times reporter Erik Lacitis and I were doing a feature on the 92-year-old typewriter repairman.

He was the last professional doing full-time repair in the area. Montgomery died in 2018, and Paul Lundy purchased the business.

It takes a special kind of drive, skill and determination to do this. Lundy has it. He has the same glint in his eyes that Montgomery had.

Take a trip through his shop with our cover story.